Inside JCPRD: Three upcoming JCPRD races are filling quick!

By David Markham

There’s still time to sign up for two triathlons being presented by JCPRD during August, but you might want to hurry! A new adventure race in mid-September is also taking registrations and is expected to fill.

The two August events are the JCPRD Kill Creek Triathlon on Aug. 14, and the JCPRD Kids Triathlon in on Aug. 21. Both races will take place in and around Kill Creek Park, 11670 Homestead Lane, Olathe. For both races, athletes must participate and compete in the age division corresponding to their age on Dec. 31, 2021. The new event for 2021 is the TimberRidge Adventure Race, which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, and will include activities at Kill Creek Park, Kill Creek Streamway Park, and on portions of the adventure course at JCPRD’s TimberRidge Adventure Center.

“We are extremely excited to get back to racing and to do so in a safe way,” said Special Events Coordinator Katy Renner. “With so many new athletes getting into the sport during the pandemic, we’re excited to see the sport of triathlon grow in our community!”

The Kill Creek Park Triathlon is open to individuals, Athena/Clydesdale, and two or three-person relay teams. This race is for ages 11 and older with participants competing in five-year age groups from 11 years old to 89+. The Kill Creek Park Triathlon is a sprint course consisting of a 500-meter swim, followed by a 10.6-mile bike, and a 2.8-mile run. The bike loop leaves the park and will be largely on county roads surrounding the park.

“The sprint distance is great for all ages and abilities especially because we offer the relay option, meaning you can compete in one leg of the race while your teammates do the rest,” Renner said. “The park is very beginner-friendly because you can see the entire race from the transition area, and we welcome elite athletes as well as beginners. There are some rolling hills on the bike course, but for the most part, it’s a very friendly course. This is the first year that the Kill Creek Park Tri will take place as a coed event. It was previously our women’s triathlon event.”

Online registration for this event will close on Thursday, Aug. 12, but late registrations will be accepted during packet pickup from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, if space is still available. No race day registrations will be accepted.

Fees for this triathlon are $95 for individuals and $140 for relay entries. All participants will receive a finisher’s medal at the finish line, and race T-shirts are guaranteed to those who register by Aug. 5. In addition to the race fees, participants, including team members, must also be members of USA Triathlon. One-day memberships are $15 and annual memberships are $50. For more information or to register for this race, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/KS/ Olathe/2021KillCreekParkTriath lon.

Sponsors for this event include: Elite Cycling, FedEx Ground, Wendy’s, Hiland Dairy, Kurts Bars, and Renewal by Andersen.

The JCPRD Kids Triathlon will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21. This triathlon is designed to let kids ages 14 and under be the stars of the show.

Athletes ages up to 14 years of age will compete in individual age groups in this race that is truly an event for all abilities. The Tots Triathlon for athletes ages five and under involves a 25 meter swim, a 0.20-mile bike, and a 0.20-mile run. The SuperSprint Triathlon for athletes ages six to eight involves a 100 meter swim, a 1.6-mile bike, and a one-mile run. The Sprint Triathlon for ages nine to ten involves a 100 meter swim, a 3.2-mile bike, and a one-mile run. The Long Triathlon for ages 11 to 14 involves a 200 meter swim, a 4.8-mile bike, and a two-mile run. Bike courses for the Kids Triathlon will be inside Kill Creek Park on completely closed roads.

Through race day on Aug. 21, registration is $25 per child for the Tots Triathlon, and $45 per child for the SuperSprint, Sprint, and Long triathlons. Because this is a USAT sanctioned event, participants will also need to purchase a one-year USAT membership for $10. To learn more and register today, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/KS/ Olathe/JCPRDKidsTriathlon.

Packet pickup for the JCPRD Kids Triathlon will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday Aug. 20, at the Mill Creek Activity, 6518 Vista Dr., Shawnee.

Following a successful first-ever adventure race at a different site in late May, JCPRD is offering the new TimberRidge Adventure Race beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.

This event offers two- and six-hour options. The two-hour course will have solo, four-plus-person team options and will cover four to six miles of trekking (both hiking and running), while the six-mile course will have solo, two-, three- and four-person team options and will cover five to seven miles of trekking, plus 15 to 25 miles of mountain biking, and one to two miles of paddling (canoe for teams and kayaks for individuals). There may also be surprise challenges for both courses.

For the two-hour course, solo registration is $35, while registration for a team or family of up to four is $60. For the six-hour course, the cost is $60 for solo athletes, $120 for teams of two, $180 for teams of three, and $240 for teams of four. Registration for the six-hour course will end on Friday, Sept. 10, while registrations for the two-hour course will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 17, which is the day before race day. Registrations for this event are capped at about 300 participants. To register, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/KS/ Olathe/TimberRidgeAdventureRac e. For more information, contact Renner at kathryn.renner@jocogov.org or by calling (913) 826-2964.

If you are interested in volunteering or need additional information about any of these events, call (913) 826-2964.

