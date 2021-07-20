Shawnee advances warehouse project just north of youth baseball complex

Plans for a new logistics center and warehouse development along K-7 Highway in Shawnee are moving forward.

The Shawnee City Council unanimously approved rezoning for the site at the 7700 block of Monticello Terrace from commercial highway and agricultural to planned industrial on July 12. The site is located on about 72 acres of land off Monticello Terrace, near the junction of K-7 Highway and 83rd Street.

The developer, K7 Logistics LLC, a company led by Kansas City-based Block Real Estate Services, plans to construct K-7 Logistics Centre, comprising two office/warehouse buildings totaling 987,000 square feet. The site is bound by a combination of undeveloped land, the Suttle Downs residential subdivision, the 3&2 Baseball Club of Johnson County and Monticello Springs Park, according to city documents.

The city council’s approval follows a recommendation last month by the Shawnee Planning Commission to approve the rezoning item. At a public hearing last month, the planning commission heard some opposition from neighboring homeowners with concerns related to truck traffic and the potential for noise and light pollution that could be generated from the warehouse facility.

Some residents said the project is not a good fit for the area, being so close to a residential neighborhood and the youth baseball complex immediately to the south of the project area. No one from the public, however, spoke at the city council meeting.

In response to those concerns, the commission noted that it will give a more detailed review of buffering and landscaping as well as site access, equipment screening and road improvements. The commission will review those aspects of the project when considering a final development plan for the project at a later date.

Additionally, Curtis Holland with Polsinelli, the law firm representing the developer, said last month that the developer plans to work with city staff and neighbors to minimize disruption to the area.

Part of the site was previously zoned for commercial highway to make room for a Suburban Lawn and Garden retail lawn and garden center that was never developed, according to city documents.