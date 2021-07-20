Miss Ruby’s food truck to offer American fare from Cafe Provence team at Meadowbrook Park

Another food option is on its way to the options at Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village.

Patrick and Joanne Quillec, owners of Verbena and The Market at Meadowbrook, are opening a traditional American food truck at Meadowbrook Park. Called Miss Ruby’s, the permanent food truck is set to open later this summer.

Justin Duff, senior director at VanTrust Real Estate — the company that helped redevelop Meadowbrook Park — said in an email to the Post that there’s already been positive feedback from people excited about a quick treat option coming to the park. Miss Ruby’s intends to round out the “fine dining and upscale casual options” at Verbena and The Market, he said.

“We are excited to build on the success of Verbena and The Market with the addition of Miss Ruby’s at Meadowbrook Park,” Duff said. “The Quillec family have done an excellent job providing great dining experiences at Meadowbrook, and this new concept will provide another great option for park visitors.”

Miss Ruby’s menu has yet to be finalized, but it centers on family-focused, fast-casual food. Some items guests can expect include sloppy joes, tater tots, ice cream and popcorn, Duff said.

Although it is a food truck, Miss Ruby’s will be permanently located between Verbena and The Market on Meadowbrook Parkway, Duff said. The truck may travel for events, but those details have yet to be determined, he said.

The Market’s patio is also being expanded to accommodate additional outdoor seating, Duff said. Miss Ruby’s is aiming for a Labor Day weekend opening, he said.