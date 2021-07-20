Briefly Noted: As heat of summer kicks in, Evergy donates fans to area residents in need

As heat of summer kicks in, Evergy donates fans to area residents in need

As the heat of summer kicks in — and temperatures hover in the 90s later this week — area utility company Evergy (formerly KCP&L) donated several fans to local residents.

Evergy recently delivered the fans to the Johnson County Multi-Service Center.

Meanwhile, The Salvation Army of Kansas City and Westlake ACE Hardware have teamed up to distribute 1,500 free fans on Tuesday, July 20, at the hardware store location at 7523 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas.

A spokesperson with The Salvation Army said the donations were made possible by Westlake ACE Hardware shoppers. One free box fan will be distributed per household starting at 8 a.m. until all fans are distributed, or until 11 a.m. The fan drive partnership between The Salvation Army and Westlake ACE Hardware is in its ninth year, featuring increased donations from shoppers each year, according to The Salvation Army.

I-35 pavement project in Johnson and Wyandotte counties begins this week

The Kansas Department of Transportation is beginning a pavement marking repair project on I-35 from 95th Street to the Missouri state line this week.

The roughly 11-mile project includes nightly closures of lanes and ramps along both northbound and southbound I-35, according to KDOT. Message boards alerting motorists are in place, notifying the start of the project.

Work will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Friday. The project is anticipated to be completed in late August. Twin Traffic, of Kansas City, Missouri, is the contractor for the $1.2 million project.

More information about road construction projects is available at kandrive.org.

St. Joseph Church in Shawnee hosting blood drives July 26-27

St. Joseph Church in downtown Shawnee and the Community Blood Center will host two blood drives on Monday, July 26, and Tuesday July 27, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 11221 Johnson Drive.

The blood donations are designed to help meet hospitals’ need as they ramp up operations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone who wishes to make an appointment can contact Virginia Wiedel, St. Joseph Parish blood drive coordinator ar vwiedel63@gmail.com or (913)268-3874.