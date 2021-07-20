Bob’s Discount Furniture makes headway on Merriam Town Center store, eyes September opening

Bob’s Discount Furniture is planning to open a new store at Merriam Town Center this September in part of the the space vacated by Hen House in 2018.

The national furniture chain is currently making renovations at what was Merriam’s last-standing grocery store — which sat vacant for two-and-a-half years after lease negotiations fell through and caused the grocery store to close.

Michael Price, Bob’s Discount Furniture manager, said in an email to the Post that the store is hiring more than 22 locals to fill positions and is excited about serving the Merriam community.

“It’s a beautiful area with amazing people,” Price said. “We have hired a friendly staff that is excited about serving our customers in Johnson County and beyond.”

There is still no known tenant for the south half of the former grocery store.

Price said crews are focused on final painting and cleaning at this time, and are on track to be completed with construction on July 23. The approved renovation plans call for the creation of an open air canopy and the removal of both the drive-thru canopy and the triangular façade.

Price said the renovations have completely changed the building’s look, and although Hen House was one of the original Merriam Town Center tenants, the public would never know it used to be a grocery store.

“The building used to be a Hen House grocery store, but the transformation to Bob’s has been amazing,” Price said. “No way to tell it was a Hen House before.”