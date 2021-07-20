AdventHealth holds annual LIV Conference and inspires Kansas Citians to LIV with Purpose

For 24 years, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission has been helping the Kansas City community live healthier lives physically, mentally and spiritually with the Living in Vitality (LIV) Conference. The annual event encourages participants to dedicate time for health and embrace a lifestyle of wellness.

The LIV Conference is returning to an in-person format this year on Friday, Oct. 1 from 8 am to 4 pm at the Overland Park Convention Center. The theme for this year’s event is LIV with Purpose. The concept of living with purpose means something different for all of us. It’s the idea of finding what drives us, shapes us and brings meaning and purpose to our lives.

The event will feature presentations from keynote speakers: Nicola Finley, MD, and Debra Childers.

Dr. Finley is a primary care physician who believes that a rested body, mind and spirit are the foundation to living out your purpose. She offers powerful insight into how to get the best night’s sleep and addresses other health factors impacting women within our community.

Debra Childers is a speaker, humorist and author who travels around the country sharing funny life stories. She believes that laughter is the best medicine and teaches the importance of finding the funny in bad situations.

Along with featured speakers, LIV participants experience health screenings, breakout sessions and the opportunity to visit with exhibitors. They will also enjoy a continental breakfast, elegant lunch, a swag bag and door prizes.

Breakout sessions will be on a variety of topics from local experts, including mental health, pelvic health, heart health, nutrition, finance, yoga and more.

Tickets for LIV cost $50 each. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit AdventHealthKC.com/LIV or call 913-676-7694.