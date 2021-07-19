Updates from Johnson County Community College: Fall semester is around the corner

Now is the perfect time for new and returning students to explore fall classes at Johnson County Community College. Enrollment is open and the semester starts August 23!

Get to know JCCC

A campus tour is a great way to see why JCCC is ranked #1 among Kansas community colleges. We offer three ways to get to know our state-of-the-art classrooms and labs, specialized training facilities and academic resource centers:

In-person campus tours are available by appointment Monday – Friday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. They’re a great way to see all that JCCC has to offer.

Class schedule tours are available for students already enrolled at JCCC. Cav Leaders help new students find their classrooms and locate key resources.

Virtual Admissions Appointments are open for students who can’t make it to campus. During these one-on-one sessions, admissions reps answer questions and help students complete the application process.

We also have an on-demand 18 “stop” virtual tour available anytime. It showcases JCCC inside and out and can be viewed on a desktop or mobile device.

Check out our campus visit webpage to learn more.

Tuition that won’t break the bank

Financial security is a priority at every stage of the college experience. That’s why we strive to put education within reach with competitive tuition rates. We also offer:

Metro Tuition Rate: Missouri residents in ZIP codes that start with 640- or 641- can enroll in any credit class for only $138 per credit hour — a 38% discount from our standard out-of-state tuition rate.

Scholarships: JCCC awards millions of dollars in scholarships every year to qualified students. All it takes is one application to become eligible for hundreds of financial opportunities.

Flexible class options

Students can choose how to attend JCCC with their goals, learning style and schedule in mind. We offer several learning formats to meet student’s needs:

Online Courses: Students are not required to come to campus or attend online meetings held at specific times.

Online Hybrid Courses: Students are not required to come to campus for face-to-face sessions. Courses do include required live web-conference sessions.

Face-to-Face: Students are on campus for in-person lectures. Courses may use computers or other electronic media.

Enroll Today

Our Admissions team is poised to assist a new class of Cavaliers begin (or return to) their educational journey. Learn more and enroll today!