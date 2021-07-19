Woman dies in single-car accident at I-435 and U.S. 69 in Overland Park

A 31-year-old Missouri woman was killed in a one-car crash at about 2:20 p.m. Monday in Overland Park.

Overland Park Police Department spokesman John Lacy said the woman was driving northbound on U.S. 69 Highway and following the ramp to go eastbound on Interstate 435 when the accident occurred.

“The vehicle struck a guard rail, went down an embankment and the driver was ejected,” Lacy said. “At that point, the vehicle came to rest on the cloverleaf ramp from eastbound I-435 to northbound 69.”

Lacy says several motorists stopped after witnessing the crash. One tried to help the woman, but there was nothing they could do.

The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit and the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Officer are investigating the crash. Lacy says they have identified the woman and are working on making the proper notifications before releasing her name.

The ramp from northbound U.S. 69 to eastbound I-435 and the ramp from eastbound I-435 to northbound U.S. 69 were closed for several hours as the crash was investigated.

“This is a reminder, always wear your seat belt at all times,” Lacy said. “Even if you are just going to the convenience store right around the corner.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash or the immediate aftermath is asked to contact Overland Park Police at 913-895-6300.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.