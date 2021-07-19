Briefly Noted: With new bicycle marking in Lenexa, city offers safe cycling tips this summer

With new bicycle marking in Lenexa, city offers safe cycling tips this summer

The city of Lenexa has added new bicycle markings throughout the city, so recreation staff have shared some safe tips for drivers and cyclists to share the road.

With summer here and new bicycle markings in Lenexa, it’s great to see plenty of drivers and cyclists sharing our streets! But that also means we all have to be more aware of our surroundings and expectations for safe travel. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/I2Gv3YI970 — City of Lenexa (@cityoflenexa) July 14, 2021

“We’ve had some people ask if it’s legal to ride side-by-side,” staff said in a tweet earlier this month. “Yes – state law does allow that. However, we join other organizations like KDOT and the National Safety Council in encouraging cyclists to ride in a single-file line on Lenexa streets for safety purposes.”

Westwood accepting planning commission applications

The city of Westwood is currently accepting applications for the city’s planning commission.

Residents interested in reviewing the city’s comprehensive land use plan, making zoning regulation recommendations and considering site plans are encouraged to apply. A statement of interest can be sent via email to info@westwoodks.org or to city hall at 4700 Rainbow Boulevard.

Letters should include name, address, phone number, email address, reasons for interest, how long one has been a resident, favorite things about Westwood and qualifications or relevant experience.

Merriam to host Ice Cream with a Cop July 21

The city of Merriam is hosting Ice Cream with a Cop on July 21.

Merriam police officers will share ice cream with the public at the Merriam Community Center on July 21 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free to anyone at the pool that day, according to a city newsletter.