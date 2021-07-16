SMSD Strong: Bond construction underway

Thanks to the $264.22 million bond referendum approved by voters in January 2021, it is a busy summer of construction in Shawnee Mission Schools. Upgrades are underway across the school district. We thank our community for voting in favor of this bond which supports our goal to have Shawnee Mission be ranked among the finest school districts in the nation, employing exceptional educators, who work in state-of-the-art facilities where learners achieve their full potential.

Elementary Rebuilds

Construction is underway on a new Westwood View Elementary School.

Community members gathered on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking for the building.

Westwood View will feature:

Flexible learning spaces for student collaboration

Technology integrated throughout the building

LEED certification

Outdoor classrooms and dining area

Safety and security installed to district standards

A soccer field, walking trails, and playground equipment that is ADA accessible

Westwood View is among five elementary school buildings that will be rebuilt as a result of the 2021 bond. John Diemer Elementary School is also scheduled to begin construction in 2021, followed by Pawnee Elementary School. Rushton and Tomahawk Elementary Schools are planned for rebuilds in 2023.

Building Additions and Renovations

Over the next few weeks, weight room additions and restroom renovations will be made at Shawnee Mission North High School. Shawnee Mission Northwest’s restrooms and commons area will be remodeled. Indian Woods will also undergo a restroom remodel and three-story addition.

Additional Upgrades in Summer 2021

HVAC: Indian Woods, Hocker Grove, Sunflower, Bluejacket-Flint, Rising Star, Indian Creek, and SM South.

Playground Replacements: Belinder, Overland Park, Prairie, Roesland, and Sunflower.

Roof Repair and Replacement: Shawnee Mission Early Childhood Education Center (SMEC-EC), Broken Arrow, and SM West.

Asphalt Repair and Overlay: Apache, Briarwood, Brookridge, SMEC-EC, Comanche, Corinth, Indian Creek, Indian Woods, Overland Park, Trailridge, Career and Technical Campus (CTC), Operations and Maintenance Building, SM South, and SM West.

Security Upgrades (Started in April 2021): Replacement of more than 2,000 cameras, 700 monitored doors, and multiple server upgrades/replacements across the district.

Furniture Replacement: SM North, Trailridge, Horizons

Carpet and Floor Tile Upgrades: Belinder, Ray Marsh, Nieman, Overland Park, and Westridge.

Supporting Student Learning

As a result of this bond, money that had been spent out of the capital fund for new facilities will now be covered by bond money. This allows the district to shift some custodial and maintenance salaries into the capital fund, freeing up money in the operating fund to hire additional secondary teachers and better support student learning. The district has affirmed its commitment to phasing in this adjustment beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.