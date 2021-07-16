Homestead Country Club in Prairie Village gets OK for upgrades, including new pickleball courts

Homestead Country Club in Prairie Village got the green light from the city’s planning commission to move forward on several site upgrades — including new pickleball courts.

But not all of the club’s requests were immediately granted.

The club near Indian Hills Middle School off 63rd Street and Mission Road, has been submitting revised site plans — related to long-planned upgrades and renovations — since August 2018.

Last November, the planning commission tabled a vote on the club’s most recent plan due to some neighbors’ concerns with lighting and landscaping.

Both of those issues have now been resolved but another proposed aspect of the plan — a roof over new pickleball courts — was not approved this week by the planning commission.

On Tuesday, Homestead owner Dennis Hulsing and project manager Jeff Plfughoft mentioned the idea of adding two pickleball courts at the club, covered with a roof.

City staff said no revised site plans — including the one ultimately approved Tuesday evening — stated anything about enclosed pickleball courts.

Planning Commission Chair Greg Wolf said the commission couldn’t approve something they hadn’t seen, and was against the idea of allowing Hulsing and Plfughoft to submit the enclosed pickleball court plans mid-meeting.

“I am not a fan of doing things on the fly,” Wolf said. “I am not comfortable with you presenting something as material as this to us at this point (during the meeting).”

Commissioner Nancy Wallerstein suggested the planning commission approve the rest of the plan with the exception of the pickleball court roofing.

The revised site plan approved Tuesday includes the following, as outlined in city documents:

The addition of 26 parking spaces in the northwest corner of the lot.

As a compromise with neighbors, one current tennis court in the northwest corner will remain where it is, according to city documents.

Two new pickleball courts between the main clubhouse and a permanent tennis facility. This does not include the roofing, which would require the planning commission to review elevations.

Restriping the tennis courts on the east side, closest to the club house, to create four new potential pickleball courts.

Although the pickleball courts themselves were approved, Homestead will need to resubmit plans for roofing over the courts.

The planning commission approved the revised site plan in a 5 to 1 vote, with commissioner Jim Breneman in opposition.

Homestead’s renovations were approved on several conditions, including the following as outlined in city documents: