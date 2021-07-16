Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Common problems found during a home inspection

By Andrew Bash

Most of us have been here – the dreaded home inspection phase of the home buying/selling process!

Whether you are a buyer or a seller, those days waiting on pins and needles while a home is undergoing an inspection can be anxiety inducing. If you are about to embark on the home buying or selling journey, I am here to offer some help.

First, I would recommend meditating (for tips on how to start this practice refer to earlier editions of this column wink wink!) Second, read on. I have compiled a comprehensive list of some of the most common issues that can cause a home to not pass inspection.

Drainage direction

Proper water drainage is dependent on at least a 3% ground slope away from the house. When you don’t have the correct ground grade, you are in danger of water damage and most troublesome – foundation movement. Speaking of foundation…

Faulty foundation

Cracks in the foundation of your home are also something that the inspector will be on the lookout for. These cracks can indicate an issue with the house frame, tree growth under the foundation, or structural problems such as deficient reinforcement. Common indicators of foundation movement include gaps in interior doors when shut or floors that are obviously not level.

Roof repairs

One of the most important parts of your home, the roof will often be one of the first places that an inspector checks out. If there are problems, this could potentially cause damage to virtually every room in your home. They will check for water damage, installation issues and material quality. It is key to remember that as a home ages, so does the roof. Depending on the material, these repair costs vary from economical to expensive. If you are buying or selling an older home, attention must be paid to this structural necessity!

Plumbing problems

Whether it is a leaky faucet or replacing the pipes, plumbing problems commonly fail inspections.

The former is a relatively easy fix and the latter not so much, but regardless of the scale, plumbing must be repaired. If left alone, these issues can open yourself up to a host of other troubles including wood rot and mold growth just to name a few.

If you do find yourself in a situation where a home did not pass inspection, you have some choices to make. If you are buying the home, you have the option to request for the repairs (or the compensation to make the repairs) to be included in an addendum. Sellers will have the option to comply with the request. If they do not, buyers have the option to take their earnest money and walk away from the contract. The good news is that with proper upkeep, these issues can all be remedied prior to the home inspection phase. If you are a buyer, ensure that the inspector checks these areas. If you are a seller, these would be good places to start when getting your home ready to be placed on the market!

