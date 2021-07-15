KC Fringe Festival 2021 goes virtual this Sunday — how to catch these Johnson County acts

Kansas City Fringe Festival 2021— one of the metro’s biggest annual arts events — kicks off Sunday, and there are a number of artists with Johnson County ties that you can check out.

The 17th annual festival will be held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and will feature roughly 50 performances and the work of 30 visual artists.

Festival-goers will be able to engage with and view the work through an online platform created by the KC Fringe fest team last year, when the event was also held virtually.

“When COVID-19 interfered in the ability to stage a live 2020 festival, the Fringe team was nimble and true to its creative roots,” a press release notes. “They quickly put the work of 35 performing groups online and created a digital gallery that showcased the work of 23 visual artists.”

These are the Johnson County performances KC Fringe Festival guests can expect to see this year, as outlined on the festival’s website:

Bascule: Balancing Art and Passion

An aerial and acrobatic show put on by the Leawood-based Kansas City Aerial Arts Training Company. It’s a 45-minute show with each piece telling a story, according to KC Fringe Festival’s description.

DramaUrge

Writer and actor Forest Kinsey of Prairie Village created DramaUrge, a one-man show about a dramatist (or, dramaturge, if you like) creating a masterpiece. It is a 48-minute show. Parental guidance is advised because this show includes adult language, simulated violence and gunshots.

Home is Where the Haunt Is

Sadie and Melvin Teel from Lenexa created a 31-minute film about a new homeowner named Bobby, who may not be the only one living in her home. The film is rated for mature audiences and includes adult language.

RhythmScape: Indian Classical Dance Experience

Overland Park-based Kathak Aura will put on a 24-minute show of stories and dances that originated in northern India. The performance is rated appropriate for all ages.

This Podcast Is… Uncalled For

Overland Park resident Mike Czerniewski (who is also currently running for city council) will host three separate episodes of his podcast “This Podcast Is Uncalled For.” The guests include Kansas City filmmaker Patrick Poe, Kansas City actress Jessica Whitfield and local improv actor Chris Hurt.

How to watch