2021 primary candidate forum: Overland Park City Council Wards 4 & 5

The plan to add express toll lanes to U.S. Highway 69, affordable housing and the use of tax incentives to spur development, were some of the topics that six candidates vying for Overland Park City Council discussed on Tuesday evening in the Shawnee Mission Post’s latest primary candidate forum.

The conversation was held before an audience of more than 100 attendees at Oxford Middle School in the Blue Valley School District and featured candidates in two races that have primary competitions in Wards 4 and 5.

In Ward 4, incumbent councilmember Stacie Gram faces challenges from Ty Gardner and Scott Mosher.

In Ward 5, Amy Goodman-Long, Sam Passer and Sheila Rodriguez are competing for an open council seat.

All six candidates in these two races appeared at the forum Tuesday. The forum was streamed live on the Post’s Facebook page and can be watched in its entirety below.

Here are the questions that were asked during the forum followed by timestamps designating where each conversation begins, so you can skip forward if you like: