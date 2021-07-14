Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village to get new all-inclusive playground as part of planned upgrades

Meadowbrook Park, which spans 136-acres in Prairie Village at 9101 Nall Avenue, is one step closer to getting some new amenities.

The Prairie Village Planning Commission Tuesday evening unanimously approved the site plan for what is referred to as Phase Two of the park.

Phase One was completed in summer 2019, and latest round of improvements — totaling $1.6 million — are scheduled to be completed by November 2022.

Below are the amenities heading to Meadowbrook during Phase Two, as outlined in planning commission documents and discussed during Tuesday’s meeting:

An all-inclusive, fenced-in playground, which will feature equipment with built-in canopies to provide shade for children while playing.

Free-standing shade structures will also be added near the playground that will include misters to help keep kids cool.

An ADA-accessible restroom with two individual restroom areas, which will both include diaper changing stations and companion care stations.

A parking lot off Meadowbrook Parkway that connects to the existing paved trail.

A shelter that matches the aesthetic of the four other shelters currently located at Meadowbrook Park.

All of the Phase Two updates are part of the park’s master plan.

Planning commissioners asked about planting additional trees around the playground and near the off-street parking.

Jim Wilson, Johnson County Parks and Recreation District planning and development project manager, said preserving the large trees already on site is the main priority — but agreed to planting at least one, and potentially two, new trees near the parking lot.

Family-friendly attractions already at Meadowbrook

Here are the amenities families can already enjoy at Meadowbrook Park while waiting for Phase Two’s completion:

An inclusive playground.

Four shelters, including the grand pavilion that can hold up to 120 people.

The Grove playground, which features a bunker sandbox and climbing net.

Eight pickleball courts, paved trails and green space.

A multipurpose classroom that can hold up to 30 people.

A clubhouse and event space for up to 200 people.

Three restored, fish-stocked ponds and outdoor senior fitness area.

With the planning commission site plan approval secured, the project is on track to submit a permit by August, select a contractor by September and begin work in November — eyeing a November 2022 phase two completion date.