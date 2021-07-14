Briefly Noted: Prairie Village swindler Joel Tucker sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison

Joel Tucker, Prairie Village con man, sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Prairie Village swindler Joel Tucker to 12.5 years in federal prison.

Tucker presented himself at the courtroom at the federal courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, after missing the original sentencing hearing last Thursday.

Judge Roseann Ketchmark issued a warrant for Tucker’s arrest after he failed to appear at that time.

On Tuesday, Ketchmark sentenced Tucker to a total of 150 months in federal prison and also ordered him to pay more than $8 million in unpaid taxes, bringing his total fines and penalties to more than $12 million.

Tucker, the brother of convicted payday-loan racketeer Scott Tucker, pleaded guilty last summer to charges of fraud and tax evasion.

He engaged in marketing and selling false debt portfolios. As part of the scheme, Tucker admitted to collecting payments for supposed debt from people who didn’t actually owe any money.

Amanda Adkins, Republican candidate for U.S. Congress, hosting ‘Ask Amanda’ event

Amanda Adkins, a Republican candidate for the Third Congressional District, is hosting her first “Ask Amanda” event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, in Overland Park.

“I am here to listen and discuss solutions,” Adkins wrote in her invitation. “This is your opportunity to share your concerns about the future of our country.”

Anyone interested in attending can RSVP to Harrison Dollar by email at harrison@amandaadkin.com or by phone at (913) 777-8299.

Child tax credit payments heading to Kansas families

As new monthly payments begin reaching families’ bank accounts in the coming days, Rep. Sharice Davids of the Third Congressional District led a press conference to discuss how the expanded Child Tax Credit will help Kansas families recover from the pandemic.

The American Rescue Plan expanded the Child Tax Credit to provide more relief to more families through monthly advance payments of up to $300 per child. Davids said more than 45,000 households in Kansas District 3 will begin receiving monthly payments this week, with an average annual benefit of $2,700.

Davids was joined by Paula Neth of The Family Conservancy and Crystal Henry, a parent in Merriam, for the press conference. Henry said she’s thankful for Davids and other elected officials who voted in support of the tax credit.

“A year and a half ago, no one would have imagined the struggle all of our families have endured over the past year,” Henry said. “While the Child Tax Credit may not make up for the experiences our kids have lost, it will help set my family and others in our community up for success as our country begins to heal.”

Mission rescheduling annual summer family picnic

The city of Mission is in the process of rescheduling its summer family picnic.

Although it was supposed to take place July 10, the city canceled the event due to the rainy forecast, according to the city website. The event has not been officially rescheduled, but it will feature a fireworks display, live music, hot dogs and family-friendly activities.