‘Ted Lasso’ scores 20 Emmy nominations, including ‘Best Actor’ nod for OP-native Jason Sudeikis

‘Ted Lasso,’ the hit Apple TV+ comedy series driven by Overland Park-native Jason Sudeikis, scored quite a goal on Tuesday.

The series landed 20 Emmy nominations, one of the largest ever hauls for a comedy series, including a nod for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Sudeikis himself is also nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. He previously has won a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild award for his role as the American football coach transplanted to English club soccer.

Congratulations to the #TedLasso team on their #Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series. Watch now on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. https://t.co/nohhBLci3i pic.twitter.com/IWVsPjgTmP — Apple TV (@AppleTV) July 13, 2021

In its predictions, Vanity Fair tapped Sudeikis as the favorite to win the best comedy actor category.

“The sheer optimism of Ted Lasso seems to be clearing a path to victory for Jason Sudeikis, but while he is the undeniable favorite, this category also has some formidable competition,” the magazine wrote.

The native Johnson Countian is having quite a year. He was also featured on the cover of the most recent issue of GQ magazine.

Jason Sudeikis covers the latest issue of GQ pic.twitter.com/GDF0PcC6PR — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 13, 2021

For the comedy acting Emmy, Sudeikis is up against Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), Kenan Thompson (Kenan) and William Macy (Shameless).

In addition, ‘Lasso’ is up for director and writing awards.

Six of the show’s other actors and actresses are also up for awards, including Brett Goldstein (who plays Roy Kent), Brendan Hunt (who plays Coach Beard), Nick Mohammed (who plays Nate the Great), Jeremy Swift (who plays Higgins), Hannah Waddingham( plays team owner Rebecca Welton) and Juno Temple (who plays a player’s girlfriend Keeley Jones.)