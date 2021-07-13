Another Overland Park hotel to be converted into apartments in ongoing affordable housing crunch

Another Overland Park hotel may be developed into “workforce housing,” aimed at middle-income renters.

The city planning commission on Monday unanimously approved rezoning so that the former La Quinta Inn and Suites at 10610 Marty Street could be converted into studio and one-bedroom apartments.

The hotel, near the intersection of Metcalf Avenue and Interstate 435, was built in 1987. Its 143 units would be converted into 121 studio apartments and 22 single-bedroom units.

Amenities would include the existing swimming pool, a picnic area and outdoor grills, with no major changes to the landscape. Most construction would take place on the interior of the building.

The third such project

The old La Quinta would be the third hotal in Overland Park to be considered for such a transformation.

Similar plans are afoot for the Hawthorn Suites on College Boulevard and the Cloverleaf Suites, which are both on 110th Street near I-435.

The concept has been touted as a way produce more affordable housing, which is in short supply in Johnson County.

Like the Cloverleaf Suites project, the reconfiguration of parking for La Quinta, on 3.8 acres, will wind up short of the recommended number of parking spaces for an apartment complex of its size.

Developers plan to add 24 new spaces to the 149 already existing, but that will still end up 21 short of the city’s current development ordinance.

However, the city is working with a consultant to determine if that required parking space number in the ordinance is too high. Planning Commission Chairman Rob Krewson said expectations may change with the increased use of ride sharing and public transit.

The commission approved the rezoning with little other discussion, 9-0.