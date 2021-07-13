Nekter Juice Bar officially opens in Prairie Village’s new Corinth Quarter shopping center

A juice bar is the latest addition to Prairie Village.

The Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for Nekter Juice Bar — the first new business up and running in Prairie Village’s new Corinth Quarter shopping center.

Marissa and Raymond Anden — Orange County, Cal., natives, who have lived in Kansas City for nearly five years —started Nekter to bring a piece of the Golden State to their new home.

“We brought a California concept to Kansas City,” Marissa said at the ribbon cutting ceremony. “Prairie Village was always one of the places that, right away, we wanted to be in. We’re so happy to finally be here, we think this is a really great community.”

The Andens own two other Nektar franchise locations, one in Kansas City, Mo., and another in Overland Park.

Nekter’s menu offers fresh juices, wellness shots, juice cleanses, smoothies and handcrafted acai bowls, according to its website.

The ingredients for the bowls include blended acai (a berry akin to a blueberry that is rich in antioxidants), other fruit and cashew milk — with protein powder or hemp seed added to certain bowls — topped with more fruits and nuts.

Although the ribbon cutting took place Tuesday morning, the juice bar is already up and running.

Still, Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson formally welcomed the Andens and Nekter to the city during the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“We’re really glad they’re investing in Prairie Village, this is a great place,” Mikkelson said. “We feel very strongly about the importance of our small businesses and how vital they are to the vibrancy of our city — to the health of our city.”

Nekter will host a grand opening on Friday, July 16, with giveaways offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additionally, small sized smoothies will be available for $1 all day on July 16.

The juice bar is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.