Lenexa City Council wards 3 and 4 candidates on the issues: East-west divide

In early June, we asked our readers about the issues you wanted to hear the candidates running for Lenexa City Council in wards 3 and 4 address in the lead up to the Aug. 3 primary.

Based on your feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire touching on the most important issues to the citizens of Lenexa.

Each day this week, we will publish the candidates’ responses to one of these five questions. Below are the candidates’ responses to item two:

I-435 cuts Lenexa in half, with most of the city’s established neighborhoods sitting to the east of the highway and newer neighborhoods developing in the west. How can the city ensure residents inside the 435 loop and in newer parts of Lenexa are treated equitably and that 435 doesn’t become a dividing line?

Below are the answers the Post received from the candidates on this issue:

Ward 3

Laura Hill

Did not respond.

Corey Hunt (incumbent)

I don’t buy in to the idea that Lenexa is a divided city. Lenexa is naturally expanding west past I435 in a way that Lenexa residents envisioned during the 20/20 visioning project and again during the 20/30 visioning project which completed in 2020. If you were to look at Lenexa’s 4 year rolling Capital Improvement Program (CIP) you would find a balanced money spend on both sides of I435. I can speak to many projects happening on the east side of Lenexa which are consequential for Lenexa residents for example, the completion of the new Municipal Services building on 79th, the implementation of the Complete Streets study which improves the safety of pedestrians and cyclists throughout the city. Less noticeable but very high on resident surveys is the pavement improvement effort through the east-side of Lenexa and on-going storm-water management projects too numerous to list. In Old Town we will begin work on the new Community Center near the end of this year and the new Rail Road (Wayside) horns will be in-place and operable this summer. In addition, the 95th & Santa Fe intersection has been modernized – all in east Lenexa.

Have you noticed the work being completed on Quivera road? This is the result of a year-long Quivera Corridor study which will improve pedestrian safety and access to shops along the corridor and upgrade/reconfigure streetlight approaches and turn lanes up and down Quivera Rd. Switching to Parks & Rec, we are going to be investing heavily in the Indian Trails pool and we will be connecting the north and south neighborhoods with an underground tunnel to eliminate the need to cross 87th Street to access Sar Ko Park and Indian Trails pool. In addition, the Ad Astra pool has been given new life!

There are many projects happening on the east side of Lenexa I have only touched on a few. If you would like to be my guest for the Capital Improvement Program meeting(s) where you can watch/listen to how these projects are prioritized, please give me a call I would be happy to give you a tour of the City Center spaces. These meetings are open to the public. I can assure you I will work hard to maintain a balanced money spend on both sides of I435. For more information, call or email me at, coreyhunt624@gmail.com and follow me on Facebook, @corey hunt, Lenexa councilman.

Gael A. Wheeler

Did not respond.

Melanie Arroyo

Did not respond.

Ward 4

Scott Callaway

Questions around the I-435 divide in Lenexa is one I have heard many residents speak to as I’ve been canvassing. Many concerns stem from the amazing infrastructure growth happening West of I-435. One example I’ve heard concerns about is the investment made to build the new Lenexa Aquatic Center West of I-435 while Community Swimming Pools East of I-435 seem to be left behind in improvements, with some residents even worried that our local swimming pools could start closing in the future. We need to ensure transparency in infrastructure spending to ensure property taxes are being invested back into all of Lenexa, an amazing place to live with great schools, employment opportunities and business growth. Current perspective in how the City is growing places heavily on the minds of East Lenexa Residents who have lived here for a long time and have chosen to raise their children in this beautiful city and don’t want to see it falling behind in our shared opportunities for prosperity.

Craig K. Denny

It is a mis-conception that I-435 “divides Lenexa in half”. Several transportation “corridors” traverse Lenexa: I-35, BNSF RR (through Old Town & along Mill Creek), K-7, I-435 and K-10. Capital improvement projects like the Quivira Viaduct, 95 th & I-35 interchange, Prairie Star Parkway, the bridge over Mill Creek and our extensive walking/biking trail system provide connectivity. Vision 2040 surveys from all over Lenexa indicated residents feel connected regardless of where they live.

Community investments east of I-435 include the planned Community Center/Senior Center in Old Town, Sar-Ko-Par Trails/Ad Astra/Flat Rock Creek pools, the planned trail tunnel under 87th Street, ongoing pavement maintenance and Quivira Road improvements from 75th to 87th Street. Continuing city investment draws private development, such as Sonoma Plaza. Like City Center, the central gathering place envisioned by Vision 2020, our planned Public Safety Facility will be situated near the center of our city, enabling rapid response to all areas of Lenexa. I support continuing capital investment throughout all areas of Lenexa

Lenexa’s 100th Anniversary Celebration (which I chaired) presented events all across the city, from a talent show at St. James High School to a Street Fair and Carnival in Old Town. Vision 2030 (which I co-chaired) promoted recreational opportunities throughout Lenexa, e.g.: expansion/connection of our walking/biking trail system.

I support Lenexa’s philosophy of governance of a unified city.

The Mayor and City Council commit to responsible governance and pledge that local decisions will be made in a transparent, thoughtful, and inclusive manner. We strive to do the right things for the right reasons guided by core principles.

Principles specific to inclusivity (underlines added):

Strategic Community Investment: Purposefully invest in high-quality infrastructure, facilities,

programs, and initiatives across all areas of the community.

Inclusive Community Building: Enthusiastically engage the public in community initiatives and

visioning, including intentionally seeking input and ideas from a diverse assembly of stakeholders.

Sustainable Policies and Practices: Lead by example in implementing sustainable and resilient

practices where financially and operationally practical as well as enact community-wide policies

and strategies that motivate both residents and businesses to do so when reasonable.

Values-based Organizational Culture: Create an organization that reflects the community’s

diversity and fosters a superior culture by employing, supporting, and rewarding professionals

who make decisions with integrity, deliver results through teamwork, provide exceptional service,

lead into the future with vision, are dedicated to excellence, and who truly care about Lenexa.

Hophine Bwosinde

Old town Lenexa and surrounding areas is an important part of history for the residents of Lenexa East of 435. Some residents on the East side of 435 might feel that the modern developments West of 435 including the New City Center and Market have left them “ignored”. Whereas we all look forward to Modern facilities, it my desire to ask the council if elected to think of revitalization of the Old Town to ensure that memories are preserved in the ‘Lenexa Way and the residents of this area can enjoy both the benefits of the Modern and Old.

On Wednesday, we will publish the candidates’ responses to the following question:

Climate change continues to be top of mind for many Shawnee Mission Post readers. What steps can Lenexa take to prepare neighborhoods for increased flooding, along with extreme heat and drought events? What steps would you like to see the city take to build climate resilience?