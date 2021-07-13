FBI, police investigate attempted bank robbery in Lenexa near 79th and Quivira

The FBI is investigating after a man attempted to rob a Lenexa bank early Tuesday afternoon.

Bridget Patton, Public Affairs Specialist for the FBI Kansas City Division, says it happened at approximately 1:02 p.m. at a Bank of America branch at 7747 Quivira Road.

“Suspect entered the bank and gave teller a demand note,” Patton said in an emailed response to questions. “The suspect fled the bank on foot prior to receiving any money.”

The suspect was described as a white man, approximately 5’9″ tall, with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a black and gray zip-up sweatshirt with a black shirt underneath, black sweatpants, black, white and green tennis shoes. He also wore a black face mask, a teal neck gaiter and a black hat.

Patton says the man did not indicate that he had a weapon, and no one was injured.

Police K-9 squads from the Shawnee and Lenexa Police Departments searched the neighborhoods east of the bank but did not locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 816-512-8200 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.