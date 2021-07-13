Briefly Noted: Kansas City Royals draft Blue Valley Southwest High School pitching star

Royals draft BV Southwest baseball star with 2nd round pick

The Kansas City Royals on Monday picked Blue Valley Southwest High School pitching standout Ben Kudrna in the 2nd round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

As a senior this year, Kudrna helped lead the Timberwolves to a Kansas 5A state championship with an overall record of 22-3.

In his final high school season, Kudrna went 9-1 on the mound, according to KSHB, and carried an ERA of 0.99. He was also named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

Before the MLB Draft, he committed to playing college baseball at Louisiana State University.

Congratulations to Blue Valley Southwest's Ben Kudrna! @Royals you've got a good one. Well deserved and way to represent Blue Valley! #BvProud https://t.co/23mjWjG7aJ — Blue Valley Schools (@bvschools) July 12, 2021

Lenexa closing Noland Road near 95th Street starting Tuesday

The city of Lenexa will close Noland Road just north of 95th Street starting Tuesday, July 13, for maintenance work.

The road is expected to be closed for three to four days, weather permitting. A marked detour route will be provided via Pflumm Road to 94th Street.

KC Blazers Swim Team to host Speedo Sectionals swim meet July 14-17

In mid-July, the Johnson County Park and Recreation District‘s Kansas City Blazers Swim Team will host a major swim meet at the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center in Lenexa’s City Center.

The Speedo Sectionals will take place July 14 -17 at the venue.

One of three of USA Swimming’s Sectional Meets in the Midwest, this event will involve about 500 athletes from 56 teams and five regional USA Swimming Local Swimming Committees, according to Johnson County Park and Recreation District. Participating LSCs are: Midwest (encompassing Nebraska and western Iowa), Missouri Valley (encompassing Kansas and part of Missouri), Ozark (encompassing the St. Louis area and western Illinois), Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

Blazers Head Coach George Adcock said this will be the “highest level and fastest swimming meet” hosted at the SMSDAC since the facility opened in late 2019.

“We hope to make SMSDAC a regular venue for a meet of this size and level of meet and show that the Blazers can put on a truly great event,” Adcock said.

The event will operate with reduced numbers totaling no more than 350 people per session, according to COVID-19 mitigation protocols. This includes athletes, coaches, officials, and volunteers, and means that there will be no spectators allowed for this event.

Roeland Park Aquatic Center now open Fridays

The city of Roeland Park’s pool is now open on Fridays.

The city announced the additional day in its July 8 weekly newsletter. Roeland Park Aquatic Center is now open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.