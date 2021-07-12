Updates from Johnson County Community College: Metal Fabrication/Welding program sparks red-hot career path

Did you know more than 80% of manufactured goods involve welding? Employment outlook for welders in the local KC market and beyond is gaining momentum as metropolitan areas continue to grow. JCCC’s Metal Fabrication/Welding program is designed to teach the skills, techniques and resources needed to have a successful career in this high-demand trade.

Learn the basics

Our program covers metals, their properties and how to work with them. After three semesters of standard coursework, students choose between two career paths:

The structural option – how to operate welding equipment for structural metal components.

– how to operate welding equipment for structural metal components. The manufacturing option – how to operate welding equipment in a manufacturing environment.

Students can complete our 29-hour Welding certificate and enter the field in only three semesters. Or, earn an Associate of Applied Science in Metal Fabrication and Welding Technology degree in just two years.

To further increase marketability, our coursework also focuses on “soft” skills, such as business management and best practices for verbal and written communication in the workplace.

Success at JCCC and beyond

JCCC is proud to offer the largest welding training facility in the Midwest. Our state-of-the-art Industrial Training Center includes almost 100 welding booths, allowing students to learn in a small, hands-on setting. Classes are taught by instructors with years of experience – many who are certified welding inspectors.

Students can earn additional welding and safety certifications at JCCC while working toward their degree, which helps them stand out to potential employers. Upon program competition, networking opportunities and product discounts through the American Welding Society (AWS) will also be available.

“Entry level welders are starting between $15-$17 an hour. If you’re considering a change of job or just looking for a great career to get into, welding would be a phenomenal place to start,” says Scott Crompton, associate professor of metal fabrication and welding.

Take the next step

Learn more about JCCC’s Metal Fabrication/Welding program and the exciting career paths that await. Our steps to enroll are quick, easy and there’s no fee to apply!