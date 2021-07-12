  Kyle Palmer  - Merriam

‘Ted Lasso’ reps city of Merriam in tweet — and city responds, ‘Come back and visit anytime!’

Johnson County native Jason Sudeikis has been sure to call back to his Kansas City-area roots as his character Ted Lasso has gained more international popularity. On Sunday, the official Ted Lasso Twitter account shouted out the city of Merriam ahead of the UEFA European Championship. Image via Apple TV+.

Maybe Ted Lasso didn’t get the result he’d have liked in the UEFA European Championship, but he did get the city of Merriam’s attention on Sunday.

Before the Euro Cup’s final match between England and Italy, the official Twitter account of the fictional soccer coach reminisced a bit about his roots. And name-dropped Merriam in the process:

Lasso, of course, is the creation of Johnson County native Jason Sudeikis. The Apple TV+ show’s critically acclaimed first season about a down-and-out American football coach who gets transplanted to English club soccer helped Sudeikis earn a Golden Globe, among other international awards.

Merriam’s official account, quick to pick up Lasso’s pass on social media, responded in kind on Sunday:

‘Lasso’ began as a funny promo bit for NBC’s coverage of the English Premier League but as a full series has propelled Sudeikis to new levels of notoriety and accolades in his already accomplished comedic career.

And it’s not the first time he’s used his rising international platform to rep his roots.

When he took home the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series earlier this year, he used part of his acceptance speech to recall growing up in the Kansas City area and thank his parents Dan and Kathy Sudeikis.

“I wanted to thank my mom for bringing me to plays and musicals in Kansas City, every touring company that came through, whether it was ‘Phantom of the Opera’ or ‘La Cage aux Folles,’” he said at the time. “I want to thank my dad for taking me to go see movies. He took me to go see ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ when I was 9 years old.”

As for Sunday’s results, we have to assume newly Anglophone Ted Lasso wasn’t happy as England fell to Italy in penalty kicks.

But he’s got a lot to look forward as he tries to lead AFC Richmond back to the Premier League, England’s top-flight soccer tier.

Season 2 of ‘Ted Lasso’ is set to premier on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 23.

Here’s the official trailer: