Briefly Noted: Toilet paper drive by Theatre in the Park supporting local pantry

Toilet paper drive by Theatre in the Park supporting Jewish Family Services pantry

Jewish Family Services of Greater Kansas City and Theatre in the Park are teaming up to collect toilet paper in a drive July 16-24.

During Theatre in the Park’s production of the musical “Half Time-Gotta Dance,” patrons will be asked to bring packages of toilet paper to donate to the JFS food pantry. Each theatre patron who donates a package (4-roll packs or larger) will receive a free box of popcorn as a “thank you.”

“Half Time-Gotta Dance” is a Kansas City premiere based on a true story about never giving up dreams no matter what your age, according to a press release.

Each month, JFS distributes more than 2,700 rolls of toilet paper through its two pantry locations.

Prairie Village resident to be associate vice president of finance and controller at Park University

Scott Fergerson, a Prairie Village resident, is the associate vice president of finance and controller at Park University in Parkville, Mo., according to a press release.

Fegerson has been employed at Park University since November 2016, and was previously an auditor. As associate vice president of finance and controller, Fergerson “is responsible for cash flow management, debt covenant compliance, financial statements” and more, according to the release.

Lane closures on I-35 at 119th this week

The Kansas Department of Transportation is planning lane closures this week on I-35 in both directions at 119th Street for bridge deck demolition.

The work was suspended after the city of Olathe received reports of debris falling on the highway in early June. Here’s the list of lane closures and time frames: