Your Community: In-person Friends book sales are back

Friends of Johnson County Library is easing back into in-person used book sales. Coming up are two exciting pop-up opportunities where you can buy lightly-used materials for bargain prices and support your Library. These will be the first in-person book sales since the pandemic turned March 2020’s 3-day Cabin Fever Book Sale into a 1-day sale.

The first pop-up, Books ‘N Brews Sale, will take place at newly-opened ExBEERiment Brewing in Gardner. “This will be a fun literary and beverages event with a specially selected mix of fiction and nonfiction,” said Friends operations manager Shanta Dickerson. This sale was inspired by one of their customers who commented how fun it would be to have a Scholastic Book Fair, but for adults. The Friends are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the new business. As an added bonus, Friends Members will receive 10% off of house beers with proof of Friends of Johnson County Library membership.

Books ‘N Brews Sale

ExBEERiment Brewing

925 E Lincoln Lane

Gardner, Kansas 66030

Wednesday, July 14, 2 – 9 pm

Thursday, July 15, 2 – 9 pm

Friday July 16, noon – 10 pm

Saturday, July 17, noon – 10 pm

Sunday, July 18, noon – 7 pm

The next pop-up will be the UnBook Sale, a first-time event featuring fun and interesting items that are not books. “We are really looking forward to our UnBook Sale – we think it will be a lot of fun! There will be so much to choose from – board games, puzzles, vinyl records, music CDs, vintage Mad Magazines, ephemera including postcards, bookmarks, maps, and other fun things we find tucked inside of books, and more,” said Shanta. The Friends will also be liquidating inventory, mostly old bookstore decorations, which includes the oversized stuffed gorilla that has been a fixture at the Blue Valley Bookstore for many years. “For folks who love to support the Library and have promised themselves they aren’t buying any more books, this is the event for them.”

UnBook Sale

Blue Valley Library

9000 W 151st St

​Overland Park, KS 66221

Saturday, July 31, 9 am – 5 pm

Friends of Johnson County Library is a member-supported nonprofit organization promoting community awareness and participation in library services. They serve as library advocates, raise supplemental funds, and promote literacy and lifelong learning. The funds raised from your book purchases and your membership support library collection development, 6 by 6 Ready to Read, Incarcerated Services, staff education and much more.

For details on these sales and how to become a member, visit the Friends of Johnson County Library website. You can also browse their selection of used books any time through their online store.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom