2021 primary candidate forum: Lenexa City Council, Wards 3 & 4

The future of city pools, the threat the COVID-19 pandemic poses to tax revenues and perceptions of a growing East-West divide, were some of the topics that four candidates vying for Lenexa City Council discussed on Thursday evening in the Shawnee Mission Post’s latest primary candidate forum.

The conversation was held at the historic Thompson Barn in Lenexa and featured candidates in two races that have primary competitions in Wards 3 and 4.

In Ward 3, incumbent councilmember Corey Hunt and challenger Melanie Arroyo appeared. Two other challengers, Laura Hill and Gael Wheeler, did not show up.

In Ward 4, which will have an open seat after councilmember Mandy Stuke announced she would not seek reelection, two candidates were present — Hophine Bwosinde and Craig Denny. A third competitor in that race, Scott Callaway, did not participate.

The forum was streamed live on the Post’s Facebook page and can be watched in its entirety below.

Here are the questions that were asked during the forum followed by timestamps designating where each conversation begins, so you can skip forward if you like: