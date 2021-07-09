Briefly Noted: Long-time spiritual care volunteer Melanie Allmayer honored by Jewish Family Services

Long-time spiritual care volunteer Melanie Allmayer honored by Jewish Family Services

Jewish Family Services of Greater Kansas City last month honored long-time spiritual care volunteer Melanie Allmayer for her contributions with the organization.

Allmayer, a Prairie Village resident and member of Congregation Ohev Sholom, has volunteered through the Chaplaincy program at Jewish Family Services for a decade. Her efforts include visits to hospital patients, calling older adults in long-term care facilities, and being a listening ear for those who need it.

“I was honored and thought that I would give it a try for a year,” Allmayer said. “Obviously, I have

enjoyed being a spiritual care volunteer more than I imagined and plan to continue.”

Jewish Community Chaplain Rabbi Jonathan Rudnick paid Allmayer a visit and gave her some artwork in appreciation of her services.

Amanda Adkins, Republican candidate for U.S. Congress, raises $600,000+

Amanda Adkins, Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in the Third Congressional District of Kansas announced her campaign raised more than $603,000 in the second quarter of 2021.

“I am so grateful for the overwhelming support I have received from grassroots supporters, the business community, as well as so many national and Kansas leaders,” Adkins said. “The momentum we are experiencing is tremendous, this district is definitely ready for new leadership.”

Adkins won the Republican primary in the 2020 elections, but lost to Democratic incumbent Sharice Davids in the general.

Merriam to host Family Fun Fridays in July

The city of Merriam is hosting Family Fun Fridays all of July, according to a city newsletter.

The events are open to the public, and most are free. Below are the details of Family Fun Fridays: