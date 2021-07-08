2021 primary candidate forum: Overland Park City Council Ward 1 seat

Affordable housing, chip seal pavement improvements and the north and south Overland Park divide were some hot topics during the Shawnee Mission Post’s primary candidate forum for Overland Park’s Ward 1 Councilmember seat.

About 35 people showed up at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center Wednesday evening for the forum. Candidates Michael Czerniewski, Ryan Spencer and incumbent Logan Heley were all present. Candidate Carol Merritt was sick and did not attend the forum.

Heley is up for re-election, and Czerniewski previously ran for the Kansas Senate District 21 seat in 2016. Spencer is a payroll specialist at Optiv in Overland Park, according to his website.

The forum was streamed live on the Post’s Facebook page, and the entirety can be watched below.



Here are the questions that were asked during the forum followed by timestamps designating where each conversation begins: