Prairie Village Police search for suspect in alleged armed robbery at Hy-Vee gas station on State Line

Prairie Village Police say they are looking for a man suspected in an alleged armed robbery at a Hy-Vee Gas station on State Line Road on Wednesday.

In a statement, investigators say they received a 911 call just after 1:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and responded to the station at 7720 State Line Road, adjacent to Weltner Park and near a shopping center with a Hy-Vee grocery store.

Once on the scene, police were told that a man allegedly showed a handgun to a store clerk and demanded money and cigarettes. The suspect then left the gas station on foot, headed southbound.

Police released a security camera image of the suspect Wednesday, describing him as between 5’8″ and 5’10” with a medium build.

At the time of the alleged incident, the suspect was wearing a medical face mask, a Kansas City Royals baseball cap, a gray Nike T-shirt, black jogging pants and gray running shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Prairie Village Police at 913-642-6868, or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.