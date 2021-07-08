Briefly Noted: Quixotic to perform live at Prairie Village Shops July 8 

Quixotic to perform live at Prairie Village Shops July 8

Quixotic, a local performance art collective, will perform live on July 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Shops of Prairie Village.

The public is invited to bring their own chairs and pick up food at the Shops to enjoy the event. Face painting, a balloon artist, cake cups and freshly squeezed lemonade from Dolce Bakery, as well as a build-your-own dried flower arrangement at Golden Pine Flower and Bar.

The event will take place in the courtyard between Caffetteria and Bag & Baggage.

Railroad crossing in Old Town Lenexa to close Thursday or Friday

BNSF Railway is tentatively planning to close Pflumm Road between Santa Fe Trail Drive and Walnut Street on either Thursday, July 8, or Friday, July 9, for maintenance work.

The city of Lenexa reported that a marked detour route will be provided via Santa Fe Trail Drive to 95th Street.

Lane closure at U.S. 69 at I-35 on Thursday

The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing the right lane of southbound U.S> 69 at I-35 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8.

The short-term lane closure accommodates bridge work, according to KDOT.

Jewish Family Services hosting food drives this month

Jewish Family Services of Greater Kansas City is hosting two community-wide food drives this month to keep its pantry shelves stocked.

Information for the two food drives are as follows:

Thursday, July 8: JFS Brookside, 425 E. 63rd St., from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 18: Jewish Campus, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park

The organization is asking for the following donated items: