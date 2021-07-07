Roeland Park CVS to close for good July 31 after a decade in business

A Roeland Park CVS Pharmacy at 5170 Roe Boulevard will soon close its doors for good.

Janice Bostic, store manager, confirmed to the Shawnee Mission Post that the store’s last day will be July 31.

Bostic said the CVS is closing because the store and the property’s landlord couldn’t reach a new lease agreement.

“We were told that CVS and the landlord could not agree on a lease agreement,” Bostic said.

Johnson County property records show the parcel on which CVS sits is owned by an entity called TMM Roeland Park Center, LLC, with a listed address associated with Kansas City-based real estate firm Kessinger Hunter.

TMM Roeland Park Center also owns the adjacent parcels where a Walmart is located, along with a small strip mall called The Roe Shops, on the northwest corner of the lot.

The Shawnee Mission Post reached out to the Kessinger Hunter agent listed for those properties, and we have yet to get a response.

What happens next

Prescription records at the Roeland Park CVS will be sent to the Mission location at 6300 Johnson Drive, according to a sign on the front door.

The Mission store is the closest CVS to Roeland Park, followed by a location on Shawnee Drive in Kansas City, Kan.

The Roeland Park store closure will bring the total number of CVS locations in Shawnee Mission down to 20, plus five more CVS locations inside Targets in the area.

Bostic said CVS has been operating at 5170 Roe Boulevard for at least a decade but that location has been a pharmacy before that, too.

Prior to CVS moving in, that location had been both a Skagg’s and a Katz.