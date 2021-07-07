2021 primary candidate forum: Overland Park Mayor

Express toll lanes on U.S. Highway 69, the direction of the Vision Metcalf plan and transparency in the aftermath of the fatal police shooting of teenager John Albers were some of the dominant points of discussion at the Shawnee Mission Post’s forum for the Overland Park mayoral candidates facing off in an August 3 primary.

The event space at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center was packed with a lively, energetic crowd Tuesday evening, which was the Post’s first candidate forum with an in-person audience in nearly two years following COVID-19 pandemic restrictions last year.

Candidates Mike Czinege, Faris Farassati, Clay Norkey and Curt Skoog all attended the forum and shared their policy priorities. What emerged were starkly different views on the direction of Johnson County’s largest city, presenting voters with a clear choice heading into the primary vote.

Skoog and Farassati are both currently members of the Overland Park City Council. Czinege, a business executive, and Clay Norkey, an attorney, are both political newcomers. The top two finishers in the primary will square off in the general election on Nov. 2.

The forum was streamed live on the Shawnee Mission Post’s Facebook page, and the entire forum can also be viewed at the embedded link below.

Here are the questions and their corresponding time stamps to help readers find the candidates’ answers more quickly: