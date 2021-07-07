Briefly Noted: State Sen. Kellie Warren of Leawood announces bid for Kansas Attorney General

State Sen. Kellie Warren of Leawood announces bid for Kansas attorney general

State Sen. Kellie Warren, a conservative Republican representing the 11th District of Kansas, on Tuesday announced her candidacy for Kansas attorney general.

District 11 covers Leawood and Overland Park. Warren defeated former Democratic state rep Joy Koesten in the November 2020 election.

In her announcement on Facebook, Warren pointed to her experience as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee as an important experience in leading conservative reforms.

“We’ve passed Value Them Both, reformed our tax code, protected our elections, and I helped rewrite our emergency management act to rein in Governor Kelly’s overreaches,” Warren wrote. “To put it simply — we fought the liberal agenda and we won! But friends, stopping the Democrat agenda to “sue until Kansas is blue” isn’t going to be easy, and it’s going to take a committed, capable, and tenacious conservative leader.”

Deadline for voter registration is July 13

The deadline to register to vote or make changes to your voter registration changes for the upcoming local primary elections is Tuesday, July 13. Several non-partisan primary elections include races for mayor and city councils and an Olathe school board seat.

Anyone who has changed names or addresses must update their voter registration by completing a new voter registration application. Advance voting by mail begins July 14.

Johnson County Library to host public session for new Antioch branch

Johnson County Library is hosting a public session to get feedback on the Antioch branch relocation.

Those interested in attending the in-person session can meet at the site of the new branch next door to the Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street. The meeting will be on July 7 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.