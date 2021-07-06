Mission residents to vote on citywide sales tax increase in special mail-in election this September

The city of Mission will ask residents to increase the current one-quarter cent sales tax to a three-eighths cent sales tax with a special election in September.

Why it matters: The city uses the current one-quarter percent sales tax for budget items related specifically to transportation, according to city documents.

Mission residents have repeatedly identified streets and maintenance as a top priority, prompting the conversation about a sales tax renewal, according to the city.

Background: Mission’s quarter-cent sales tax will sunset in March 2022 and is currently used to pay off previous street improvements.

The sunset, coupled with Mission’s efforts in an ongoing street assessment management plan, prompted discussion of a potential increase in the sales tax.

The city council held work sessions in March and May to discuss the potential special mail ballot election to renew the tax, according to city documents.

If approved, the three-eighths cent sales tax would be in effect for 10 years.

What’s next: Since the city council unanimously approved the special mail ballot language, the city is now working on a campaign to help educate Mission residents prior to the September election, according to city documents.