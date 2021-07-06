Overland Park McDonald’s drive-thru window robbed at gunpoint, suspect gets away on foot

Overland Park Police responded to an armed robbery at a McDonald’s near 95th and Foster Streets late Monday night.

Officers responded at around 11:35 p.m. to the McDonald’s location at 9401 Foster Street.

“A suspect displayed a handgun and was able to get an unknown amount of money from the business,” Officer John Lacy, public information officer for the Overland Park Police Department, said in an emailed response to questions.

Recorded radio traffic indicates the man was wearing a ski mask and pointed a black handgun at an employee through the drive-thru window.

“Suspect fled on foot east of the business,” Lacy said. “Officers searched the area but did not make contact with the suspect.”

Police have not released a suspect description, and no injuries were reported.

That same McDonald’s was the scene of a hit-and-run accident that left a motorcyclist in critical condition last month.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.