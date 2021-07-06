Briefly Noted: Lenexa’s viral TikToker performing at Uptown Theater this week

Lenexa’s viral TikToker performing at Uptown Theater this week

Tre’ Mutava, a Lenexa music artist who went viral on TikTok in December 2020, is giving a free concert this week.

Mutava will debut with a live performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

An SM Northwest 2020 grad, Mutava enjoyed some TikTok attention when his video reached 1 million views overnight. The NFL even used his audio for a post during a nationally-televised game.

Lenexa Community Orchestra returns this summer for free performances

The Lenexa Community Orchestra returns this summer with a series of live performances. The high-quality classical concerts are led by Conductor Richard Ryan and take place at 7 p.m. on July 17, 31 and Aug. 14 inside Community Covenant Church.

The concerts are free of charge and are a program of the Lenexa Arts Council.

Merriam Community Center child watch opens July 6

The Merriam Community Center’s child watch opens July 6 with limited hours, according to a city newsletter.

Kids ages 6 months to 8-years-old can be dropped off by those working out at the community center. Hours vary by day, but costs $3 an hour for members and $4 an hour for non-members.