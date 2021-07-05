Lenexa Police investigate deadly shooting at apartment complex near Oak Park Mall

Lenexa police confirm they’re investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in an apartment complex near 97th Terrace and Rosehill Road on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to an apartment in the Lenexa Crossing Apartment Homes, 12600 block of West 97th Terrace, about 1:15 p.m. Monday.

That complex is located just of Interstate 35, a few blocks west of Oak Park Mall.

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez said police are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

“We believe the involved individuals were known to each other,” Chavez said in an emailed response to questions. “At this time, I understand the person who shot is the one who called 911 and did stay on scene to speak with officers.”

Recorded radio traffic states that the 911 caller reported “that his weapon fired,” wounding another man inside the apartment.

“Investigation is in very early stages,” Chavez said.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.