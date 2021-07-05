  Kyle Palmer  - Holidays

Happy Fourth of July, Shawnee Mission!

The Shawnee Mission Post will not publish on Monday, July 5.

Since Independence Day fell on a Sunday this year, the Shawnee Mission Post is taking today off from publishing.

Save for breaking news, we’ll be back publishing new stories about your community tomorrow, Tuesday, July 6.

