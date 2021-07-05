Happy Fourth of July, Shawnee Mission!

Since Independence Day fell on a Sunday this year, the Shawnee Mission Post is taking today off from publishing.
Save for breaking news, we’ll be back publishing new stories about your community tomorrow, Tuesday, July 6.
In the meantime, here is some recent coverage of ours you may have missed:
- Now-retired Shawnee Mission Schools Superintendent Mike Fulton reflects on his three years leading the district, which included the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Sully’s Pub, a Mission mainstay on Johnson Drive, celebrates its 10-year anniversary with an announcement about a food partnership with a new neighbor, Wing Stands by Jefferson.
- The city of Shawnee gets set to open its newest public park, Wilder Bluff Park, on Tuesday.
- The U.S. House passed a massive infrastructure bill that includes funding that would go towards the expansion of U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park.
- In our latest edition of Shawnee Mission Faces, we talk with Erika Garcia Reyes, a SM Northwest graduate who immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 10, and has now been working with United Community Services of Johnson County to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in minority communities.
