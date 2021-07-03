Your Community: Your personal newsstand of magazines

Imagine that you have your very own newsstand. It’s full of the latest issues of your favorite magazines. And every month, it is automatically restocked, so you don’t miss a thing. You also keep past issues so you can revisit them whenever you want. You enjoy having these available to take with you to read on breaks, trips and to help you unwind at the end of the day. Many would dream of having their own newsstand like this to browse whenever they want, and for those with a Johnson County Library card, this is their reality.

With your Johnson County Library card, you have access to a collection of over 3,000 eMagazines with Libby, a free and easy to use app. Explore a wide range of popular newsstand favorites to hard-to-find specialty publications for all ages. Read the latest in business, celebrity news, fashion, health, hobbies, home improvement, science and more from the U.S. and around the world. Magazines are available instantly with unlimited checkouts. You get access to both current and past issues, available anywhere, anytime using your computer, tablet or smartphone. If you’ll be somewhere without an internet connection, you can download issues for offline viewing too.

If you’ve used the previous RBdigital magazine platform before, you’ll love the Libby app. For those who have never used eMagazines or are unfamiliar with Libby, there are helpful resources available. Watch a tutorial of magazines in Libby and visit the Libby Help site for a variety of step-by-step instructions. You’ll find help with topics like navigating the mobile app, reading a magazine article and finding and browsing older issues of a magazine.

Now’s the time to enjoy your very own newsstand filled with your favorite magazines. Visit the eMagazines page on jocolibrary.org to get started today. eMagazines are part of Johnson County Library’s comprehensive eLibrary, which is available 24/7.

