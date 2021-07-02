Shawnee Mission Superintendent Michelle Hubbard, 2 students ride with Blue Angels

Shawnee Mission Superintendent Michelle Hubbard and two Shawnee Mission North Students rode with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels this week.

The famed flying group is in the Kansas City area ahead of the Kansas City Air Show in New Century, Kan., this weekend.

Jalen Juan and Owen Dooley, a junior and senior in SM North’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, joined Hubbard in riding F/A 18 Super Hornet jet, according to a district press release.

In a video posted to the district’s YouTube channel, Hubbard said while she was nervous, she knew the flight would be amazing — and it was.

“I don’t have a need for speed, so I was a little apprehensive,” Hubbard said, paraphrasing the famous line from the movie “Top Gun.”

She was sure to make an educational point, as well.

“This week, I had the privilege of being joined by two Shawnee Mission North students as I achieved a dream I never thought possible,” Hubbard said. “It’s my hope for every Shawnee Mission student that they get the chance to achieve their dreams.”

Hubbard and the students met pilot Lieutenant Julius Bratton prior to the flight and received some pre-flight training.

During the flight, Hubbard said they were able to achieve 6.8 Gs, a measure of the force of the jet’s acceleration. (As a reference, 1 G is the force we feel from gravity that keeps our feet planted on the earth. The force of 6 Gs is akin to what race car drivers feel when they go at top speeds.)

The barrel rolls and loops made in the sky this week also happened to kick off the beginning of Hubbard’s new job as SMSD superintendent.

She formally took over the district’s leadership Thursday, July 1, after former Superintendent Mike Fulton retired.

SMSD’s video of the flight can be found below:

Unfortunately, if you want to see the Blue Angels yourself, the Kansas City Air Show says both Saturday and Sunday’s performances this Fourth of July weekend are already sold out.