Briefly Noted: Three Johnson County students compete in national Braille Challenge

Three Johnson Countians compete in national Braille Challenge, KCUR reports

Three Johnson County residents — all of whom are students — on Wednesday competed in Braille Challenge, national competition for blind or visually impaired students similar to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, KCUR reports.

Shawnee Mission East junior Charlie Bethay, Leawood resident and Notre Dame de Sion freshman Brooke Petro and Olathe resident Emrie Wisner, all qualified and competed in the challenge.

Braille Challenge requires students to take tests that target proficiency in spelling, reading comprehension, proofreading, speed and accuracy, and charts and graphs.

Although it is normally held in Los Angeles, Braille Challenge was held remotely this year due to COVID-19.

Results from the competition will be announced July 30.

Shawnee opens splash pad at Erfurt Park

The city of Shawnee has reopened the splash pad at Erfurt Park at West 71st Street and Gleason Road.

After making some renovations to the splash pad, the city announced on Wednesday that the splash is reopened.

Hours of operation for the splash pad are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

White Theatre returns in person with ‘Annie’

The White Theatre at The J is returning to in-person theatre with its production of “Annie the Broadway Musical.”

The musical debuts July 3 and runs through July 25. The show will also be available for on-demand streaming on July 17. The production is the first in-person show since the shutdown in March 2020.

‘Cinderella’ coming to Theatre in the Park this weekend

Theatre in the Park is bringing the “Cinderella” musical to the amphitheatre July 2-3 and 7-10. The musical includes a talented cast of local performers and a “meet-and-greet” opportunity with Cinderella and her Prince on stage after the show.

Kevin Bogan, music director at Church of the Resurrection, is directing the show.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” is the new Broadway adaptation of the classic musical. This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” alongside a libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane.