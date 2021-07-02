Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Who we are speaks volumes

By Andrew Bash





“Who you are speaks so loud I can’t hear what you are saying…” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

It is hard to believe it has been six months since I began writing this column for the Shawnee Mission Post. And what a privilege it has been!

I wanted to take this opportunity to share with readers who we are and what we are about, but it occurred to me that simply reintroducing myself and the brand makes less sense today. As Ralph Waldo Emerson so eloquently stated, who you ARE speaks volumes. We live in a world where everyone is always telling you who they are, so I decided I would share what has been happening at our company as opposed to simply stating who we are.

We have grown from a team of four to 23! These 23 people have had incredible success building their business and helping families and individuals find their way home. In fact, multiple partners have more than doubled their business! We measure our success on the level of experience we deliver and the number of relationships we form as we help others unlock home.

Our team is creating a culture where there is space for each of the people you see above to demand excellence from one another. We collaborate. We challenge. We succeed. And sometimes we fail. What these partners are doing is pushing themselves every day. Better partners equal better parents, better spouses and better business owners. We are all working together to create space for each of us to grow as individuals.

Real estate is a transaction. Home is the sacred space where each of us dwell. We believe that if we are vigilant in pushing and challenging ourselves and our belief system, we will be better at serving our clients and meeting them where THEY are as opposed to where WE are. Everyone who is a part of this company believes that learning and growing are the cornerstone of an exceptional life. Material rewards matter little if you are not working towards a stronger connection with yourself and others.

So if you are looking for someone to assist you at the highest level possible, go to our website and learn more about these amazing individuals. See which person feels right for you and your family. Rest assured, you will be blown away that an entire real estate company consists of professionals who believe that actions speak so much louder than words!

Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty is an innovative full-service residential real estate brokerage that leverages the latest technology to serve clients in emerging, established, and luxury neighborhoods across the Kansas City area. Follow them on Instagram here and on Facebook here.