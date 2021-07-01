Fairway office building could become ‘active adult’ apartments, but city needs to take this step first

The Fairway Planning Commission has set a public hearing for later this month to consider changing the land use designation for the Fairway Office Park 4210 and 4220 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Why it matters: Altering the land use designation could make way for redevelopment of Fairway Office Park into an apartment complex geared towards “active adult” seniors who don’t need a high level of personal care.

In order to even consider redevelopment of the 45-year-old office park, Fairway’s planning commission needs to change the site’s land use designation.

The city could make the necessary changes and still not approve the plan, city staff said. But approving the change would allow for flexibility in the future.

The details: The land right now can only be used as an office park per city code and the city’s comprehensive plan.

Fairway could change the comprehensive plan to either neighborhood or community commercial land use.

Although the zoning could be changed from office district to mixed-use in the city code, that would require a minimum project size of 15 acres — and the office park is just a little more than 5 acres, according to city documents.

Still, the minimum requirement itself could be changed, too.

What’s next: Fairway’s Planning Commission will meet on July 26 at 6 p.m. at City Hall for the public hearing regarding the comprehensive plan and city code changes.

At that hearing, the public will be able to provide input on the potential changes at the site.

Key quote: “If you all don’t make changes to the city code, [this project] can’t move forward at all,” City Administrator Nathan Nogelmeier said in response to a commissioner question about why the city council couldn’t act on the proposed plan first.