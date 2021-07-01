Briefly Noted: Following successful financial year, Shawnee considers keeping mill levy

Following successful financial year, Shawnee considers keeping mill levy

Following the city’s successful financial year of high tax revenues and well-stocked reserves in the general fund, the Shawnee City Council on Monday again discussed reducing the mill levy from 26.501 to 26.300.

However, after some discussions about Senate Bill 13, which would tie the city to that mill levy rate, city leaders decided to maintain the mill levy, resulting in an ending fund balance of about 39.1%.

Mayor Michelle Distler suggested the council keep the mill levy rate at 26.501, because it can always be reduced but cannot be increased again without a public hearing. Meanwhile, city leaders said they wanted to make sure the city had enough funds to pay for improvements to two of its fire stations.

Reducing the mill levy would have brought an ending fund balance of 38.9%, about one percentage point less than if the mill levy would stay the same.

Tying into discussions was the impact of Senate Bill 13, which pushes governing bodies to maintain a revenue neutral rate, and ensures that cities provide notice for a public hearing before exceeding that rate.

The council also discussed some other items, including adding some staff for the legal, police, parks, communications and human resources departments, as well as what to do with the excess revenue from the Community Improvement District for Ten Quivira Plaza.

A recording of the meeting can be viewed below. Discussion begins at 3:33:22.

Merriam to sell 1911, original art gallery flooring

The city of Merriam is selling pieces of wood from the 1911 flooring of the original Tim Murhpy Art Gallery.

Each piece is engraved with the art gallery logo and comes with a certificate of authenticity for $10, according to the city of Merriam newsletter. Proceeds will go toward the Merriam Parks, Recreations, Community Center Foundation.

Orders can be placed via phone at (913) 322-5550 or in-person at the Merriam Community Center welcome desk by July 31.

Two free concerts on the books for Roeland Park this summer

Neighbors for a Better Roeland Park, a neighborhood group, is hosting two free concerts for Roeland Parkers this summer.

The concerts will be held on July 10 and July 31 at 7 p.m. at the community pavilion in R Park, 5535 Juniper Drive. Savory snacks, snow cones, and bake sale treats will be available beginning at 6 p.m. on both dates for a small donation.

“Dad Band” with Indie Folk will be playing on July 10, and “Detour” with rock, R&B and 70s and 80s classics will be playing on July 31. The rain date for the second concert is August 7.

Both concerts are fundraisers for Roesland Elementary’s music program. Donations can be made via Venmo to @Sarah-Martin-NBRP with a “Drums” memo.