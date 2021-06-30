Latest round of fed COVID-19 relief comes to Johnson County — see how much your city gets and how it can be spent

A third round of federal COVID-19 pandemic relief is on its way to Johnson County cities.

This latest shot of money is part of the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion relief package passed on a party line vote by Congress and signed by President Biden in March.

Overall, the plan allocated more money for vaccine distribution and aid to schools and small businesses.

It also included a new round of $1,400 checks for most Americans, extended unemployment benefits and expanded the Child Tax Credit.

Impact on cities

A less-discussed portion of the law allocates $350 billion in direct aid to state and local governments.

Some of that money is going directly to states, counties and large metropolitan communities with populations of 50,000 or more.

For smaller cities, states are tasked with distributing a portion of their American Rescue Plan funds to every city, based proportionally on population.

The state of Kansas has received $1.58 billion in American Rescue Plan funds. Johnson County is getting $117 million.

Here is what each city in the Shawnee Mission Post’s coverage are is set to receive through the American Rescue Plan:

Fairway — $600,700

Leawood — $5.27 million

Lenexa — $5.13 million

Merriam — $1.68 million

Mission — $1.5 million

Mission Hills — $538,100

Mission Woods — $29,300

Olathe — $14.92 million

Overland Park — $18.58 million

Prairie Village — $3.38 million

Roeland Park — $1.01 million

Shawnee — $7.56 million

Westwood — $248, 900

Westwood Hills — $59,300

What can the money be used for?

Cities will soon begin making decisions about how to use these funds.

The American Rescue Plan lays out four specific areas communities can use their funds for:

responding to the COVID-19 emergency and its negative economic impacts, including “assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality,”

providing “premium pay” to essential workers,

replenishing government services that saw “revenue reduction resulting from COVID-19,”

and making “necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.”

Soon after the American Rescue Plan passed in March, Kansas City, Mo., Mayor Quinton Lucas told KCUR he’d like to see the money go towards helping restore the city’s reserve fund, which dwindled during the pandemic.

At that time, Overland Park and Olathe officials said they were waiting for further clarification from the federal government on the exact uses of the money.

Other major cities, like St. Louis, have said they hope to use the funds for things like rental assistance and services for the homeless.

Timing

Cities are expected to receive half of their allotted ARP funding in 2021 and the second half next year.

According to the American Rescue Plan’s stipulations, cities will have until the end of 2024 to spend these funds.