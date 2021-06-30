Briefly Noted: Johnson County Museum wins national award for pandemic response

Johnson County Museum wins national award for pandemic response

The Johnson County Museum was awarded the American Association of State and Local History’s 2021 Award of Excellence for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum had embarked on an initiative to collect items related to the pandemic, created a temporary exhibition designed to inspire and embolden the local community, provided programming to help address mental health needs during the pandemic, and also provided special education programming, childcare, summer camps and virtual learning hubs during the pandemic and social justice movements that marked 2020.

“The Johnson County Museum team drew on what they know about history, museums, and our community, as well as a deep commitment to serve to meet the demands of the pandemic — all while helping a new museum director learn her way, I might add,” said Mary McMurray, director of the museum. “I am so proud of the entire team.”

Meritex names Mark Roseman as regional manager for Lenexa

Meritex has named Mark Roseman as the new regional manager for the company’s branch in Lenexa. Roseman takes over for Bill Seymour, senior vice president in Lenexa, who retires at the end of June after 34 years with the company.

“Over the past eight years, Mark has worked diligently within the Lenexa market, leading the operating and maintenance teams, overseeing new subsurface and surface development and construction projects, and assisting in a variety of leasing and other projects in the area,” said Bill Seymour. “I’m happy to leave my team in his capable hands.”

Meritex is nearing completion of two new 120,000-square-foot industrial buildings above the old mines that are now utilized for subsurface company operations.

Chewology pops up at Lenexa Public Market this weekend

Chewology, one of the original anchor tenants of Lenexa Public Market that has since packed up and moved to Westport, is making another appearance at the market this weekend.

The gyoza restaurant returns for a pop-up event in The Kitchen above the market from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 1 and 2.

Merriam Community Center outdoor pool to be closed twice for dive meets in July

The Merriam Community Center outdoor pool will close at 4 p.m. on July 1 and July 13.

The community center is hosting competitive swim and dive meets, which are the causes for the closures. Still, the indoor pool will remain open during the swim and dive meets, according to a city newsletter.