Nearly two years after winning approval, Tidal Wave Auto Spa car wash opens in Mission

National car wash chain Tidal Wave Auto Spa is up and running at 6501 Johnson Drive in Mission.

It’s the Georgia-based company’s 69th franchise.

It officially opened June 25, nearly two years after the Mission City Council narrowly approved the project.

Although original plans called for a two-story building — which was the main point of opposition for councilmembers who voted against the project — the now-open Tidal Wave doesn’t go above one story.

The car wash features a vacuum bay for customers to clean out their cars, as well as an automatic car wash tunnel.

“The Mission location features Tidal Wave’s signature aesthetic appeal, the newest technology in the industry and delivers an exceptional customer experience,” a company press release said.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa of Mission is the third location in the Shawnee Mission area.

There is also one in Overland Park on Nieman Road and another in Prairie Village at 7930 State Line Road — which opened in June 2020.

The Mission franchise stands on the site once occupied by a Valero gas station and convenience store.

Customers can choose from four different car wash options ranging from a $10 tire shine to a $40 ceramic sea gloss option, which features rain repellent, underbody rinse and a rust inhibitor, according to Tidal Wave’s website.