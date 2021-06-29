Shawnee Mission Post’s full primary election forum slate — when, where, how to watch

The Shawnee Mission Post is set to host five nights of live public forums in coming weeks that feature candidates vying in local municipal primary elections.

These forums will be held before or around the time that advance voting begins in Johnson County in the lead up to the Aug. 3 primary.

The aim is to allow Johnson County citizens a chance to hear what candidates have to say about the issues that matter in their communities (as suggested to the Post by our readers) and to become informed about their choices before casting their ballots.

Post Editor Kyle Palmer will moderate all of these forums.

These events will be free and open to the public, though in-person attendance may be limited in order to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines that may be in place for each facility at the time of each forum.

For a full list of local races in northern Johnson County for November’s general election, go to the Post’s guide here.

Here are more details about each of the Posts’ upcoming primary forums in July — including when, where and how you can attend in person or watch online.

Overland Park Mayor

When: Tuesday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m. Where: Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave.

Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave. Candidates: Mike Czinege, Faris Farassati, Clay Norkey and Curt Skoog

Mike Czinege, Faris Farassati, Clay Norkey and Curt Skoog Visit this forum’s event page here.

Watch live (or the archived version later) online at the Post’s Facebook page.

Overland Park City Council Ward 1

When: Wednesday, July 7, 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7, 6:15 p.m. Where: Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave.

Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave. Candidates: Michael Czerniewski, Logan Heley (incumbent), Carol Merritt, Ryan Spencer

Michael Czerniewski, Logan Heley (incumbent), Carol Merritt, Ryan Spencer Visit this forum’s event page here.

Watch live (or the archived version later) online at the Post’s Facebook page.

Lenexa City Council Wards 3 & 4

When: Thursday, July 8, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 8, 6:30 p.m. Where: Thompson Barn, 11184 Lackman Rd.

Thompson Barn, 11184 Lackman Rd. Candidates: In Ward 3, Melanie Arroyo, Laura Hill, Corey Hunt (incumbent) and Gael Wheeler; in Ward 4, Hophine Bwosinde, Scott Callaway and Craig Denny

In Ward 3, Melanie Arroyo, Laura Hill, Corey Hunt (incumbent) and Gael Wheeler; in Ward 4, Hophine Bwosinde, Scott Callaway and Craig Denny Visit this forum’s event page here.

Watch live (or the archived version later) online at the Post’s Facebook page.

Overland Park City Council Wards 4 & 5

When: Tuesday, July 13, 6:5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13, 6:5 p.m. Where: Oxford Middle School, 12500 Switzer Ave.

Oxford Middle School, 12500 Switzer Ave. Candidates: In Ward 4, Ty Gardner, Stacie Gram (incumbent) and Scott Mosher; in Ward 5, Amy Goodman-Long, Sam Passer and Sheila Rodriguez

In Ward 4, Ty Gardner, Stacie Gram (incumbent) and Scott Mosher; in Ward 5, Amy Goodman-Long, Sam Passer and Sheila Rodriguez Visit this forum’s event page here.

Watch live (or the archived version later) online at the Post’s Facebook page.

Overland Park City Council Ward 2