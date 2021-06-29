Divided Shawnee City Council approves funds for part-time position to help local Special Olympics squad

Shawnee is planning to create a new position dedicated to adaptive recreation programming for special populations.

The new part-time position would also handle some administrative work for Shawnee Storm, a local Special Olympics team that has been requesting that the city provide resources to help relieve volunteers’ workloads.

After about three hours of discussion, the Shawnee City Council on Monday voted 5-3 to direct city staff to develop a plan to create the new part-time position. Councilmembers Eric Jenkins, Mike Kemmling and Tammy Thomas voted no.

Shawnee Storm’s need

Shawnee Storm is a Special Olympics Kansas team with about 55 athletes with disabilities, more than 30 of whom live in Shawnee. The team is run entirely by volunteers.

Peggy Schmitt, Shawnee Storm’s local program coordinator, has expressed concern with volunteer burnout.

“The part that we need the help with is the manpower,” Schmitt said. “I’m sure we can find more money if we need it pretty easy. It’s more about wanting to make sure there is a commitment for many years to come and not lose what we have at all.”

Schmitt said the volunteers will continue to stay involved, especially with fundraising, coaching and practices. But they do need help with coordinating and logistics, and they believe a paid position through the city would best fulfill that.

In an email to the Post after the city council’s vote, Schmitt said she and the rest of Shawnee Storm are “very grateful” for the city’s addition of a programmer but also disappointed the position was only part-time.

“Our athletes will be excited to see what fun events the city will offer as well, and we look forward to that knowing this programming could open up future help for Shawnee Storm from the city,” she said. “It is good that the city recognized that it was important to include programming for special populations.”

Adaptive programming ‘missing’ in Shawnee

Tonya Lecuru, Deputy Director of Shawnee Parks and Recreation, said the city is missing adaptive programming for special populations. However, developing such programming is part of the city’s parks and recreation master plan.

At Monday’s meeting, Lecuru provided several avenues for the city to explore that could provide financial and administrative support for the Storm. Similar programs in the metro have strong support from volunteers, but having a dedicated paid staff member is necessary, Lecuru said.

“I know everyone’s been touched by the stories and the athletes that we have that participate and that are here with us this evening, as well,” Lecuru said. “They are our Shawnee Special Olympics team, and we’re really proud of all that they do.”

Lecuru said a part-time position that handles adaptive recreation programming would cost about $39,500, plus the costs for program supplies.

Argument for a full-time position

While the city council recognized the need for adaptive programming in the city, and showed universal support for the Storm team members and volunteers, the crux of the debate centered on the role government should play in helping out the team.

Councilmember Lisa Larson-Bunnell said she supports creating a full-time city position to provide administration for the Storm, as well as other adaptive recreational programs and activities such as bingo, exercise, music programs and unified sports.

Such opportunities would make Shawnee inclusive of all residents, she added.

Her motion for a full-time position failed. City staff estimated the full-time programmer plus part-time or seasonal staff would cost about $150,000.

“This is not a pet project,” Larson-Bunnell said. “This is about ensuring all residents have access to programs, facilities, places and spaces, regardless of where they live, their income, ethnicity, age, special needs or gender. And that is one of our parks and rec guiding principles.”

Other city council opinions

Councilmember Kurt Knappen and other city leaders said they favored a part-time position that could ramp up as the program grows under the city’s administration.

“We’ve never done this before,” Knappen said. “This is a brand new idea. Seems to me there should be some ramp-up time, a transition period, in a way to do this for a more minimal cost and evaluate it, and see how it goes, and see if numbers grow.”

Some councilmembers were against the city having a role in Shawnee Storm

The city has regularly donated to the Shawnee Storm and has sent $330,000 to Special Olympics Kansas, which waives the fees for Shawnee Storm at regional and state events, they pointed out.

Councilmembers Eric Jenkins and Tammy Thomas argued that the city could explore other funding opportunities for the Shawnee Storm instead of having city staff take over administration of the team.

Furthermore, Jenkins and Thomas said they thought Shawnee Storm could get financial support from residents and businesses and ramp up fundraising efforts.

“I want to help; go on record with that,” Jenkins said. “Quite frankly, I don’t like it at all, because I really care about the people we’re talking about, and it hurts me inside to have to be where I’m at. In all honesty, I don’t feel like it’s the right thing to do. I think it’s inappropriate for us to go there and start integrating city staff with private organizations.”

Thomas said she thinks the hundred or so residents who wrote letters to the city in support of Shawnee Storm should donate $50 a month to support the team, especially if those funds could support a paid position hired by the team.

“I don’t believe that the running and the leadership of this organization belongs in city government,” Thomas said. “I don’t believe it falls on the shoulders of government at all. Why do we need to take a program such as this and hand it to government and say take care of us? It’s from your heart. You either believe in it, or you don’t.”

Shannon Shelton, a Shawnee resident and targeted case manager for people with individual and developmental disabilities, said many of the people who wrote to the city live on fixed incomes and cannot afford to donate.

City staff will lay out plans for the part-time position to be included in the city’s 2022 budget. The Shawnee City Council will consider adopting the budget in August.

Below is a recording of the meeting. Discussion begins at 44:36.